The Latest: Austrian skier Pertl leads slalom at worlds

The Associated Press

Austria's Adrian Pertl competes during a men's slalom, at the alpine ski World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
Austria's Adrian Pertl competes during a men's slalom, at the alpine ski World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) Gabriele Facciotti AP
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Austria

The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

10:45 a.m.

Austrian skier Adrian Pertl led the men's slalom at the world championships after the top 30 skiers completed their first runs.

Pertl was 0.14 seconds faster than Alex Vinatzer of Italy. Sebastian Foss-Solevåg of Norway was 0.16 behind in third.

World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway had to make up 0.38 in the final run.

Lower-ranked skiers in the 100-athlete field were still coming down the course.

