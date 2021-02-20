Sports

Jones scores 15 to lift Marist past St. Peter’s 51-50

The Associated Press

JERSEY CITY, N.J.

Jordan Jones scored 15 points, Hakim Byrd made a free throw with 1.9 seconds left, and Marist beat St. Peter's 51-50 on Saturday night.

Byrd's jumper gave Marist a 50-48 lead with 18 seconds remaining. KC Ndefo answered with a dunk for St. Peter's to tie it at 50 with 11 seconds to play. Byrd then made the first of two free throws, but the Peacocks didn't get a final shot off as time expired.

Marist (10-8, 8-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) rebounded from a 59-54 loss to the Peacocks (11-8, 8-6) on Friday.

Javon Cooley added 10 points for the Red Foxes (10-8, 8-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Byrd finished with eight points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Ndefo had 15 points for the Peacocks. Doug Edert added 13 points and Daryl Banks III had 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Kreuser lifts North Dakota St. past S. Dakota St. 84-82

February 20, 2021 11:04 PM

Hockey

Sidney Crosby tallies 2 assists in his 1,000th game — a 3-2 win over Islanders

Sports

Duke upsets No. 7 Virginia 66-65 for 3rd straight ACC win

February 20, 2021 11:00 PM

Golf

Sam Burns hangs on to the lead on windy day at Genesis Invitational

Sports

Panoam, Rebraca carry North Dakota over Omaha 81-69

February 20, 2021 11:00 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service