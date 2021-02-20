FAU player hits 2 grand slams in same inning in first ABs

Florida Atlantic's Caleb Pendleton hit grand slams in his first two collegiate plate appearances Saturday night, both in the same inning.

Playing in his first game, the freshman connected with the bases loaded twice during a 12-run second inning against Central Florida.

The right-handed hitter crushed the second slam to left-center, clearing a row of palm trees behind the outfield fence.

As a high school senior, Pendleton was rated as the No. 3 catcher in the state of Florida by Perfect Game and was twice named a PG Preseason All-American.