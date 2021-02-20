Ivey, Stefanovic help Purdue pull away, beat Nebraska 75-58

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) and Nebraska forward Lat Mayen (11) fight for the ball in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) AP

Jaden Ivey scored 15 points, Sasha Stefanovic added 14, and Purdue beat Nebraska 75-58 on Saturday night.

The Boilermakers pulled away with a 19-4 run to lead 67-53 with about six minutes left. Stefanovic made consecutive 3-pointers during the stretch and Ivey capped it with a dunk. Nebraska cut the deficit to 10 points but didn’t get closer.

Purdue (15-8, 10-6 Big Ten) has won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak ended with a 17-point loss to then-No. 7 Michigan on Jan. 22.

Ivey was 6-of-12 shooting and Stefanovic made 4 of 8 from long range. Brandon Newman added 10 points for the Boilermakers.

Shamiel Stevenson scored 10 points off the bench to lead Nebraska. Trey McGowens scored all nine of his points in the first half. The Cornhuskers (5-15, 1-12), who wrapped up a stretch of seven games in 12 days with a 79-71 loss at Maryland on Wednesday night, have lost 12 of their last 13.

Purdue plays at Penn State on Friday while Nebraska hosts the Nittany Lions on Tuesday.