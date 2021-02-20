FIU looks to end streak vs Southern Miss

Southern Miss (8-14, 4-11) vs. Florida International (9-15, 2-13)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss looks to extend Florida International's conference losing streak to 13 games. Florida International's last CUSA win came against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 68-55 on Jan. 8. Southern Miss beat Florida International by 13 on the road in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida International has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tevin Brewer, Dimon Carrigan, Radshad Davis and Eric Lovett have combined to account for 42 percent of the team's scoring this year and 63 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.ACCURATE ANTONIO: Antonio Daye, Jr. has connected on 28.9 percent of the 83 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 21 over the last five games. He's also converted 69.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida International is 0-8 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 9-7 when it scores at least 67.

STREAK STATS: Florida International has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 66.3 points while giving up 87.3.

ADVANTAGE FROM DEEP: The Florida International offense has made an average of 10.6 3-pointers per game, a mark that ranks the Panthers eighth nationally. Southern Miss has only averaged 5.4 3-pointers per game, which ranks 250th.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25