Detroit looks to sweep Robert Morris

Robert Morris (4-13, 3-11) vs. Detroit (10-9, 9-6)

Calihan Hall, Detroit; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit goes for the season sweep over Robert Morris after winning the previous matchup in Detroit. The teams last played each other on Feb. 19, when the Titans outshot Robert Morris 50.8 percent to 40.8 percent and made 10 more free throws en route to the 85-74 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Robert Morris' Jon Williams, Trayden Williams and Kam Farris have collectively scored 33 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 33 percent of all Colonials scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Antoine Davis has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Robert Morris has dropped its last six road games, scoring 66.2 points and allowing 78.3 points during those contests. Detroit has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 80.8 points while giving up 65.6.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Colonials have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Titans. Detroit has 38 assists on 80 field goals (47.5 percent) over its past three contests while Robert Morris has assists on 63 of 89 field goals (70.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit is rated second among Horizon teams with an average of 76.4 points per game. The Titans have averaged 80.6 points per game over their last five games.

