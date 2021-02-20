Sacramento faces Chicago on 5-game losing streak

Sacramento Kings (12-16, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (12-16, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento comes into the matchup with Chicago after losing five straight games.

The Bulls have gone 5-9 at home. Chicago ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 11.2 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 2.8.

The Kings are 5-5 on the road. Sacramento has a 2-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Kings won 128-124 in the last meeting on Jan. 6. Richaun Holmes led Sacramento with 24 points, and Coby White led Chicago with 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine is averaging 28.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Bulls. Thaddeus Young is averaging seven rebounds and 12.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Chicago.

De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings averaging 22.8 points while adding 3.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. Tyrese Haliburton is shooting 51.2% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 111.6 points, 43.9 rebounds, 27 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 46.7% shooting.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 113.8 points, 43.3 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points on 48.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Chandler Hutchison: out (personal), Lauri Markkanen: out (shoulder), Otto Porter Jr.: out (back).

Kings: Chimezie Metu: out (wrist), Richaun Holmes: day to day (knee), Glenn Robinson III: day to day (knee), Harrison Barnes: day to day (foot).