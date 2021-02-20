Philadelphia takes road win streak into matchup with Boston

Philadelphia Flyers (8-3-3, second in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (10-3-2, first in the East Division)

Stateline; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hits the road against Boston aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Bruins are 10-3-2 in division matchups. Boston averages 10.9 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Nhl. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 23 total minutes.

The Flyers are 8-3-3 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia leads the NHL shooting 14.5% and averaging 3.4 goals on 23.6 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Feb. 5, Boston won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 18 points, scoring nine goals and adding nine assists. Charlie McAvoy has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

James van Riemsdyk has 18 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling 11 assists for the Flyers. Jakub Voracek has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Flyers: 5-2-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: David Krejci: day to day (lower body), Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body).

Flyers: None listed.