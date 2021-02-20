McDavid, Oilers to host the Flames

Calgary Flames (8-8-1, fifth in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (11-8-0, second in the North Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid and Edmonton take on Calgary. McDavid leads the NHL with 32 points, scoring nine goals and totaling 23 assists.

The Oilers are 11-8-0 against the rest of their division. Edmonton has scored 65 goals and ranks eighth in the Nhl averaging 3.4 goals per game. Leon Draisaitl leads the team with 10.

The Flames are 8-8-1 against opponents in the North Division. Calgary has given up 11 power-play goals, killing 80.4% of opponent chances.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 10 goals and has 28 points. McDavid has 18 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Johnny Gaudreau has 17 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling eight assists for the Flames. Andrew Mangiapane has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Zack Kassian: out (upper body), William Lagesson: out (upper body).

Flames: Sean Monahan: day to day (lower body), Mikael Backlund: day to day (lower body).