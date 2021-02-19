Johnston scores 24 to carry Stetson past Jacksonville 91-75

Read Next

For Ron Bergeron, the spring turkey season gives him an opportunity to relax and rejuvenate from a hectic week of running his several dozen businesses, his duties as a board member of the South Florida Water Management District, his role on the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Task Force, his philanthropic efforts and, most importantly, his dedication to protecting the Everglades.

When the season opens in South Florida on March 6, “Alligator Ron” will be in the woods at his ranch north of the Big Cypress Preserve with family and friends, trying to lure in a mature wild turkey gobbler by imitating the calls of a hen turkey.