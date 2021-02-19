Canadiens to host Marner and the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (13-3-2, first in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (9-4-2, second in the North Division)

Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mitchell Marner and Toronto take on Montreal. He's third in the in the NHL with 27 points, scoring eight goals and totaling 19 assists.

The Canadiens are 9-4-2 against North Division teams. Montreal leads the NHL with seven shorthanded goals, led by Tyler Toffoli with two.

The Maple Leafs are 13-3-2 in division play. Toronto is second in the NHL averaging 6.7 assists per game, led by Marner with 1.1.

The Canadiens takes on the Maple Leafs for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 10 goals, adding five assists and totaling 15 points. Jeff Petry has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Marner has 27 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 19 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has 12 goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 7-1-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (foot), Zach Hyman: day to day (undisclosed).