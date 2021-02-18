Tennessee ends South Carolina’s 31-game SEC win streak

Rennia Davis scored all 24 of her points in the second half and No. 21 Tennessee beat second-ranked South Carolina 75-67 on Thursday night, ending the Gamecocks’ 31-game conference winning streak.

The Lady Vols (13-5, 7-3 Southeastern Conference) came back from a double-digit deficit at halftime to beat the Gamecocks (17-3, 12-1).

Rae Burrell scored 19 points for the Lady Vols and Jordan Horston had 11.

Aliyah Boston had 17 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Gamecocks. Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson each scored 15.

Trailing by three a couple minutes into the fourth quarter, the Lady Vols reeled off nine straight points and went up 68-62. Tennessee never took its foot off the gas.

No. 3 LOUISVILLE 82, PITTSBURGH 58

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dana Evans matched her career high with 29 points and extended her Atlantic Coast Conference scoring lead, helping Louisville beat Pittsburgh.

Evans, who entered with a conference-best 20.3 points per game average, made 11 of her 20 shots.

Louisville (20-1, 13-1 ACC) led by six at the half, but Evans and the Cardinals came alive in the third quarter. She scored 13 points by herself as the Cardinals outscored the Panthers, 26-13 in the period.

Senior guard Gabbie Green almost singlehandedly kept the Panthers (5-10, 3-8) in the game. She scored 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting and went 5 of 8 from 3-point range.

No. 4 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 66, WAKE FOREST 47

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jakia Brown-Turner scored 21 points and No. 4 North Carolina State blew past Wake Forest.

Kayla Jones had 16 points and Elissa Cunane provided 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack (14-2, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which shot 45.5% from the field despite making only three of 12 shots in the fourth quarter.

Ivana Raca had 18 points for Wake Forest (11-9, 8-8), which had a three-game winning streak snapped and failed to record a signature victory to enhance its NCAA Tournament resume.

No. 14 INDIANA 70, No. 11 MICHIGAN 65

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 21 points, including the only field goal by either team in the last 3 1/2 minutes, and Indiana made a couple key defensive plays in the final minute to defeat Michigan.

Mackenzie Holmes had a key steal under the Michigan basket and a defensive rebound, plays that led to the closing free throws that allowed the Hoosiers to seal the game.

And on Michigan’s last possession, taking the ball out of bounds under the basket with 9.3 seconds left, one of the Hoosiers got her hand on the ball and deflected it deep into the back court so time ran out.

Grace Berger converted all 10 of her free throws and scored 16 points for the Hoosiers (14-4, 12-2 Big Ten Conference).

No. 15 OHIO STATE 100, PURDUE 85

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dorka Juhasz had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Jacy Sheldon added 19 points with seven assists and Ohio State beat Purdue.

Ohio State scored 23-plus points in every quarter to reach the century mark for the third time this season — first in conference play. The Buckeyes took control during a 26-13 second quarter that included an 18-0 run, and cruised in the fourth by making 10 straight field goals to build a 99-74 lead with 3:40 left.

Braxtin Miller scored 15 points and Aaliyah Patty added 12 for Ohio State (13-3, 9-3 Big Ten), which is 10-0 at home.

Fatou Diagne had 21 points and seven rebounds, and Brooke Moore added 18 points for Purdue (6-12, 3-11), which has lost six straight

BYU 61, No. 16 GONZAGA 56

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 16 points, Paisley Harding scored the last four points to clinch the game and BYU ended Gonzaga’s 17-game winning streak.

After the Cougars scored eight-straight points to lead by 10 — the only time a lead touched double figures — and the Bulldogs came back with an 11-2 run, Harding came up with the key plays.

Leading 57-56, BYU used up all of the shot clock before Harding hit a floater in the lane with 13 seconds to go. After a Gonzaga miss and two fouls, Harding went to the line with five seconds to go and finished it off.

Jenn Wirth had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Gonzaga (18-3, 13-1) and Melody Kempton added 10.