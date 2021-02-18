Booker, Suns take on the Pelicans

Phoenix Suns (17-10, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (12-16, 12th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes New Orleans and Phoenix meet on Friday.

The Pelicans have gone 7-11 against Western Conference teams. New Orleans ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 13.5 fast break points per game led by Josh Hart averaging 2.1.

The Suns are 9-7 against conference opponents. Phoenix ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 44.3 rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 12.2.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Pelicans won 123-101 in the last meeting on Feb. 3. Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 28 points, and Devin Booker led Phoenix with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is averaging 25 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Pelicans. Hart is averaging 7.7 rebounds and 11 points per game over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Chris Paul leads the Suns averaging 8.2 assists while scoring 17.2 points per game. Ayton is averaging 12 rebounds and 13.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 122 points, 45.2 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.3 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points on 49.4% shooting.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 112.7 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 46.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: None listed.

Suns: None listed.