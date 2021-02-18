Curry, Golden State set for matchup with Orlando

Golden State Warriors (16-13, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (11-18, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup with Orlando. He currently ranks second in the league averaging 30.0 points per game.

The Magic have gone 6-8 in home games. Orlando is fourth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing only 111 points while holding opponents to 47% shooting.

The Warriors have gone 5-7 away from home. Golden State is second in the league scoring 15.8 fast break points per game. Curry leads the Warriors averaging 2.6.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 111-105 on Feb. 11. Curry scored 40 points to help lead Golden State to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is scoring 23.4 points per game and averaging 11.6 rebounds for the Magic. Vucevic is averaging 12.8 rebounds and 23 points per game over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Curry leads the Warriors averaging 30 points while adding 5.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 19.1 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 103.7 points, 47.5 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 46.2% shooting.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 119.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points on 42.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Cole Anthony: out (rib), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), James Ennis III: day to day (groin), Evan Fournier: day to day (back), Al-Farouq Aminu: day to day (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Aaron Gordon: out (ankle).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out (wrist), Kevon Looney: out (ankle), Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).