Kerfoot lifts NHL-leading Maple Leafs past last-place Sens

Toronto Maple Leafs center Alexander Kerfoot (15) celebrates his goal with Jake Muzzin (8) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Alexander Kerfoot broke a tie with 9:14 left, Frederik Andersen made 27 saves and the NHL-leading Toronto Maple Leafs beat the last-place Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Auston Matthews added his NHL-leading 14th goal for league-leading Toronto in the second game of three-game series in Toronto. Jake Muzzin had two assists.

Brady Tkachuk scored for Ottawa, and Matt Murray made 26 stops.

In the opener Monday night, Ottawa overcame a 5-1 deficit in a 6-5 overtime victory. The teams will wrap up the series Thursday night.

Not long after a Toronto power play ended, Kerfoot fished a puck out of a scramble in front of Murray following Muzzin’s initial shot for his third goal of the season.

Toronto opened the scoring at 4:32 of the second on Matthews’ 13th goal in his last 12 games. Moments after Joe Thornton had one of his own waved off for the second time in the game — a high stick on this occasion — Matthews took a pass from Justin Holl and rifled a one-timer past Murray.

Tkachuk tied it with 1:22 left in the second for his fifth of the season and 100th NHL point.

PANTHERS 4, HURRICANES 3, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game midway through overtime to lift Florida past Carolina.

Huberdeau also had an assist to help the Panthers improve their franchise-best road start to 5-0-1. Alex Wenneberg and Juho Lammikko — with his first in the NHL — added goals, and Chris Driedger made 32 saves.

Jordan Staal, Sebastian Aho and Vincent Trocheck scored for Carolina, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 33 shots.

BLACKHAWKS 2, RED WINGS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves for his first career shutout and fellow rookie Philipp Kurashev scored a pretty goal in Chicago's victory over Detroit.

The Blackhawks are 4-0 against the Original Six rival Red Wings this season. They have won three straight overall and six of their last seven.

Alex DeBrincat added an empty-net goal with 58 seconds remaining.

OILERS 3, JETS 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and Edmonton beat Winnipeg to complete a split of a two-game set with the Jets.

Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for the Oilers and Connor McDavid had a pair of assists, including his 500th NHL point.

Mark Scheifele and Neal Pionk scored for the Jets.

Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 of 30 shots. Mike Smith had 33 saves for Edmonton.

CANUCKS 5, FLAMES 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists to lead Vancouver past Calgary.

Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller also scored and had an assist for Vancouver. Defenseman Jordie Benn and Nate Schmidt also scored for the Canucks, who improved to 2-3-1 against the the Flames this season.

Braden Holtby stopped 35 of 36 shots for his first win since Jan. 28.

Andrew Mangiapane scored for Calgary (8-7-1). Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots in his seventh straight start and 14th in Calgary’s 16 games this season.