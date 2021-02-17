No. 12 USF women beat Cincinnati 69-65 in OT, extend streak

Sydni Harvey scored eight of her 23 points in overtime, Bethy Mununga had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 12 South Florida beat Cincinnati 69-65 on Wednesday night.

Elisa Pinzan added 11 points and nine assists for USF (12-1, 10-0 American Athletic Conference). The Bulls have won 11 in a row overall and 10 straight conference games, both program records.

Jada Scott made a layup to give Cincinnati (4-14, 3-11) a 65-64 lead with 1:26 left in overtime but Mununga hit two free throws 21 seconds later and the Bearcats didn't score again.

IImar’I Thomas had 23 points, six rebounds and seven points for Cincinnati. Caitlyn Wilson added 18 points and Jillian Hayes scored 11 before fouling out with 7:30 to play.

The Bulls made 9 of 12 free throws in overtime after going 11 of 17 in regulation. They outrebounded Cincinnati 43-32, including 18-6 on the offensive glass, and outscored the Bearcats 15-5 in second-chance points.