UTM seeks revenge on EKU

Eastern Kentucky (17-5, 11-4) vs. UT Martin (7-13, 5-11)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin seeks revenge on Eastern Kentucky after dropping the first matchup in Richmond. The teams last played each other on Jan. 21, when the Colonels outshot UT Martin from the field 60 percent to 42.4 percent and made 18 more 3-pointers en route to a 40-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Cameron Holden has put up 14.4 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Skyhawks. Complementing Holden is Jaron Williams, who is producing 10.5 points per game. The Colonels are led by Tre King, who is averaging 15.5 points and 6.8 rebounds.TERRIFIC TRE: King has connected on 31.3 percent of the 48 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 70.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Colonels have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Skyhawks. UT Martin has 27 assists on 61 field goals (44.3 percent) over its past three outings while Eastern Kentucky has assists on 58 of 93 field goals (62.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Kentucky offense has scored 82.7 points per game this season, ranking the Colonels 10th among Division I teams. The UT Martin defense has allowed 77.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 289th overall).

