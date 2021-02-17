Winthrop looks to extend streak vs High Point

Winthrop (18-1, 15-1) vs. High Point (8-11, 6-8)

Millis Center, High Point, North Carolina; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over High Point. Winthrop has won by an average of 15 points in its last five wins over the Panthers. High Point's last win in the series came on Jan. 28, 2017, an 83-80 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: High Point's John-Michael Wright has averaged 20.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while Lydell Elmore has put up 11.4 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Eagles, Chandler Vaudrin has averaged 12.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists while Charles Falden has put up 10.7 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Vaudrin has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Winthrop field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: High Point is 0-7 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 8-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

STREAK STATS: Winthrop has won its last eight road games, scoring 81.3 points, while allowing 66.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point gets to the line more often than any other Big South team. The Panthers have averaged 22.4 free throws per game this season.

