JSU, Belmont put streaks on line

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Jacksonville State (14-7, 10-5) vs. Belmont (22-1, 16-0)

Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its 29th straight conference win against Jacksonville State. Jacksonville State's last OVC loss came against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels 86-82 on Feb. 2. Belmont has won its last 28 games against conference opponents dating back to last season.

SAVVY SENIORS: Jacksonville State's Darian Adams, Brandon Huffman and Kayne Henry have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Gamecocks points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jalen Finch has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Jacksonville State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 14 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Jacksonville State has scored 77.3 points per game and allowed 69 over its four-game road winning streak. Belmont has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 81.7 points while giving up 63.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bruins have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Gamecocks. Belmont has an assist on 68 of 100 field goals (68 percent) across its previous three outings while Jacksonville State has assists on 51 of 79 field goals (64.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont is ranked ninth in Division I with an average of 83.3 points per game.

___

