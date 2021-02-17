Campbell looks to extend streak vs Hampton

Campbell (12-9, 8-6) vs. Hampton (9-11, 8-7)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell looks for its fifth straight conference win against Hampton. Campbell's last Big South loss came against the Radford Highlanders 67-61 on Jan. 20. Hampton lost 83-73 on the road to Longwood on Monday.

TEAM LEADERS: The explosive Davion Warren has averaged 21.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals to lead the way for the Pirates. Russell Dean has complemented Warren and is putting up 11 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. The Fighting Camels have been led by Cedric Henderson Jr., who is averaging 15.9 points and 4.4 rebounds.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Henderson has connected on 28.6 percent of the 63 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 9 over the last three games. He's also converted 73.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Hampton is 7-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 71 or fewer points, and 2-11 when opponents exceed 71 points. Campbell is 7-0 when holding opponents to 61 points or fewer, and 5-9 on the year when teams score any more than 61.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Fighting Camels have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Pirates. Hampton has 30 assists on 65 field goals (46.2 percent) across its previous three matchups while Campbell has assists on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton has committed a turnover on just 18 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all Big South teams. The Pirates have turned the ball over only 12.9 times per game this season.

