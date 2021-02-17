Murray State looks for home win vs E. Illinois

Eastern Illinois (7-16, 4-12) vs. Murray State (12-9, 9-7)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its fourth straight win over Eastern Illinois at CFSB Center. The last victory for the Panthers at Murray State was an 82-65 win on Feb. 18, 2017.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Marvin Johnson has had his hand in 56 percent of all Eastern Illinois field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 40 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Racers are 0-8 when they score 71 points or fewer and 12-1 when they exceed 71 points. The Panthers are 0-13 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 7-3 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Murray State is a sterling 10-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.3 percent or less. The Racers are 2-9 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

STINGY STATE: Murray State has held opposing teams to 65.9 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all OVC teams. The Racers have allowed only 59 points per game over their four-game winning streak.

