Tennessee St. looks to end streak vs Tenn. Tech

Tennessee Tech (3-20, 3-13) vs. Tennessee State (3-16, 2-14)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech looks to extend Tennessee State's conference losing streak to seven games. Tennessee State's last OVC win came against the Eastern Illinois Panthers 65-54 on Jan. 23. Tennessee Tech came up short in an 83-72 game to Eastern Kentucky on Monday.

SENIOR STUDS: Tennessee State's Shakem Johnson, Ravel Moody and Josh Linder have combined to score 36 percent of all Tigers points this season, though the trio's output has dropped to 28 percent over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Jr. Clay has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Tennessee Tech field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 39 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Tennessee Tech has lost its last 14 road games, scoring 63.5 points, while allowing 78.2 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Tennessee State has an assist on 37 of 73 field goals (50.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Tennessee Tech has assists on 62 of 81 field goals (76.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee State has attempted the second-most free throws among all OVC teams. The Tigers have averaged 19.5 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25