South Carolina wins 31st straight SEC game, topping LSU

South Carolina guard LeLe Grissett (24) is fouled by LSU guard Rakell Spencer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 66-59. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) AP

Destanni Henderson scored 19 points and Aliyah Boston added 12 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks as No. 1 South Carolina beat LSU 66-59 on Sunday for its 31st straight Southeastern Conference victory.

The Gamecocks (17-2, 12-0 SEC) haven’t lost in league play since falling to Arkansas in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals in March 2019.

Boston finished with her 10th double-double this season and 23rd of her career as South Carolina won its 12th straight over LSU. Zia Cooke added 13 points for the Gamecocks.

Jailin Cherry had a career-high 19 points to lead LSU (8-10, 6-6). Faustine Aifuwa had 11 points and 12 rebounds, her ninth double-double this season for the Tigers.

No. 6 TEXAS A&M 80, No. 16 TENNESSEE 70

COLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Destiny Pitts had a season-high 18 points and Texas A&M used strong free throw shooting late to hold on for a win over Tennessee.

It’s the seventh straight victory for Texas A&M (19-1, 10-1 SEC) and improves the Aggies to 8-0 against ranked opponents this season.

Texas A&M had a two-point led late in the fourth quarter when Pitts was fouled on a 3-pointer and made all three free throws to make it 73-68. Jordan Nixon added two free throws after an offensive foul by Rennia Davis before a basket by Davis cut the lead to 5 with less than a minute to go.

The Lady Vols couldn't get closer.

Davis had 25 points to lead Tennessee (12-5, 6-3) after missing the team’s last game because of a medical reason.

No. 10 ARIZONA 75, WASHINGTON 53

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Sam Thomas scored 20 points, including hitting a career-high six 3-pointers, and Aari McDonald also had 20 points to help Arizona run its winning streak to six games with a Pac-12 victory over Washington.

Cate Reese had 12 points, Shaina Pellington had 11 points and Thomas added a season-high seven rebounds for the Wildcats (14-2, 12-2).

Quay Miller had 13 points and nine rebounds and Haley Van Dyke had 12 points for the Huskies (5-11, 2-11), who broke an eight-game losing streak at Arizona State on Friday.

No. 15 INDIANA 58, ILLINOIS 50

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 16 points and Indiana overcame a horrible shooting day to turn back Illinois.

The struggles of leading scorer Mackenzie Holmes (18.7 points a game) emphazied the Hoosiers’ struggles. The 62% shooter — which is among the top five in the nation — was 1-of-16 shooting and put up seven points.

Despite the poor shooting, Indiana (13-4, 11-2 Big Ten) did make the plays down the stretch. After an inside basket by Jada Peebles capped an 8-0 run to cut the Hoosiers lead to one with 2:39 to play, the Illini didn’t score again.

Pebbles led Illinois (3-13, 1-12), which shot 30% and made 9 of 10 from the line, with 13 points.

No. 23 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 73, ORAL ROBERTS 61

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Myah Selland scored a career-high 30 points and South Dakota State scored the last 10 points of the game to hold off Oral Roberts for the Jackrabbits’ 14th-straight win.

Compared with Saturday’s 82-60 win over the Golden Eagles, the Jackrabbits had to work much harder but made all the plays down the stretch.

Oral Roberts pulled within 63-61 on a Tierney Coleman basket with 3:06 to go. Paiton Burckhard answered with a layup and then Oral Roberts missed its last five shots and had three turnovers. Tylee Irwin made two free throws, Selland made a basket at 1:06 to surpass her previous career high by one and Burckhard closed it out with a half-minute to go.

Coleman had a career-high 22 points for the Golden Eagles (16-2, 4-6).

No. 24 GEORGIA 82, MISSOURI 64

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Gabby Connally scored 29 points, sinking six 3-pointers, Jenna Staiti scored 12 of her 18 points after halftime and Georgia broke away from Missouri.

Breaking out of a 35-35 halftime tie, Georgia (16-4, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) shot 47% in the second half, with Connally making five of the Bulldogs six 3-pointers.

Ladazhia Williams led Missouri (7-9, 3-8) with 17 points with Haley Troup and Hayley Frank adding 14 each. Troup was 2 for 2 from distance, Frank was 3 for 3 from behind the arc.