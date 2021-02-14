Lightning and Panthers face off in battle of top Central Division teams

Florida Panthers (8-2-2, second in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (10-2-1, first in the Central Division)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The two best teams in the Central Division face off when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Florida Panthers.

The Lightning are 10-2-1 in division matchups. Tampa Bay has scored 50 goals and is the top team in the Nhl averaging 3.8 goals per game. Steven Stamkos leads the team with seven.

The Panthers are 8-2-2 against the rest of their division. Florida has scored 11 power-play goals, converting on 32.4% of chances.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stamkos leads the Lightning with seven goals, adding seven assists and totaling 14 points. Victor Hedman has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Carter Verhaeghe leads the Panthers with seven goals and has 10 points. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has four goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Panthers: 6-2-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Anthony Cirelli: out (upper body), Steven Stamkos: day to day (lower body), Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).

Panthers: None listed.