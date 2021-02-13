Scott leads Loyola Marymount over Pacific 80-76

Read Next

“And then there were 2,” announced group commissioner Steven Suggs. “The best team in the league vs. the best team in their hearts.”

After 10 weeks and a round of playoffs for the Dirty South Fishing League, the finals came down to two teams, the Sea Dawgs and the Rejects. Throughout the season the league’s six teams went head to head weekly with six random species drawn. When a species was caught by an angler they would be given points. Catch and film yourself releasing all six species with that weeks code word and you could achieve a maximum of 35 points in a given week for your team. Add up the totals and the the team with the highest score wins.