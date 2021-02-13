Idaho State goes up against George Fox

George Fox vs. Idaho State (11-7)

Reed Gym, Pocatello, Idaho; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Idaho State Bengals will be taking on the Bruins of Division III George Fox. Idaho State is coming off a 64-58 overtime win over Idaho in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Robert Ford III has maintained a per-game average of 11.1 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Bengals, while Tarik Cool has recorded 14.7 points per game.FEATHERY FORD III: Through 18 games, Idaho State's Robert Ford III has connected on 32.9 percent of the 73 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also shooting 76.9 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho State went 1-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bengals put up 64.9 points per matchup in those seven contests.

