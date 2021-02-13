Matt Harvey agrees to minor league contract with Orioles

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Matt Harvey throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Kansas City, Mo. The 31-year-old right-hander agreed Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, to a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles. He would get a $1 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man roster, and would have the chance to earn performance bonuses. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) AP

Matt Harvey will try to revive his career with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 31-year-old right-hander agreed Saturday to a minor league contract with the Orioles. He would get a $1 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man roster, and would have the chance to earn performance bonuses.

Harvey was 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA in four starts and three relief appearances for the Kansas City Royals. His fastball averaged 94.5 mph, down from 97 mph in 2013.

An All-Star with the New York Mets in 2013, Harvey was derailed by Tommy John surgery in October 2013 and an operation to correct Thoracic Outlet Syndrome in 2016.

Harvey went 34-37 with a 3.66 ERA for the Mets from 2012 until he was traded to Cincinnati in May 2018. He moved on to the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 and the Royals in 2020, and is 44-52 with a 4.14 ERA in 144 starts and eight relief appearances.

He will try to earn a job in a rotation headed by All-Star John Means. Former All-Star Félix Hernández and Wade LeBlanc also will be at Orioles spring training with minor league contracts, and rookies Dean Kremer and Keegan Akin also figure to be competing.