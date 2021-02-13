Ft. Wayne looks to end streak vs Youngstown St.

Purdue Fort Wayne (6-12, 5-12) vs. Youngstown State (12-10, 7-10)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State looks to extend Purdue Fort Wayne's conference losing streak to eight games. Purdue Fort Wayne's last Horizon win came against the Milwaukee Panthers 81-74 on Jan. 16. Youngstown State is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak.

.GIFTED GODFREY: Jarred Godfrey has connected on 41.4 percent of the 87 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 19 over the last three games. He's also made 84.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Purdue Fort Wayne has lost its last five road games, scoring 65.8 points, while allowing 82.6 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mastodons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Penguins. Youngstown State has an assist on 36 of 77 field goals (46.8 percent) over its past three outings while Purdue Fort Wayne has assists on 43 of 77 field goals (55.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Youngstown State offense has turned the ball over on just 15.8 percent of its possessions, the 25th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 25 percent of all Purdue Fort Wayne possessions have resulted in a turnover.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25