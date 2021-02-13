Doncic leads Dallas against Portland after 46-point game

Portland Trail Blazers (15-10, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-14, ninth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Portland Trail Blazers after Luka Doncic scored 46 points in the Mavericks' 143-130 victory against the Pelicans.

The Mavericks have gone 7-9 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is the worst team in the Western Conference recording 42.6 rebounds per game led by Doncic averaging 8.7.

The Trail Blazers are 6-6 in conference matchups. Portland is at the bottom of the NBA with just 19.8 assists per game led by Damian Lillard averaging 7.2.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 28.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 9.4 assists for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers and 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 7.2 assists while scoring 29 points per game. Enes Kanter is shooting 56.0% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 117.8 points, 41.1 rebounds, 24.5 assists, five steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122 points on 48.8% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 115.7 points, 46.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points on 48.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: None listed.

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Zach Collins: out (ankle), CJ McCollum: out (left foot).