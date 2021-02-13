Cleveland faces Los Angeles, looks to stop road skid

Cleveland Cavaliers (10-17, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (19-8, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will attempt to break its seven-game road skid when the Cavaliers face Los Angeles.

The Clippers have gone 8-4 at home. Los Angeles is 11-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cavaliers are 3-10 on the road. Cleveland has a 4-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Cavaliers 121-99 in their last meeting on Feb. 3. Paul George led LA with 36 points, and Collin Sexton paced Cleveland scoring 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is averaging 26.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, five assists and 1.8 steals for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 11.5 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Andre Drummond leads the Cavaliers averaging 17.5 points and is adding 13.5 rebounds. Jarrett Allen is averaging 7.4 rebounds and 13.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 116.3 points, 45.8 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 46.4% shooting.

Cavaliers: 2-8, averaging 102.8 points, 42.9 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points on 50.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Paul George: out (foot).

Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (finger), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Love: out (calf).