Randle, Knicks outmuscle Beal-less Wizards in 109-91 win

New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) shoots next to Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP

Julius Randle had 24 points and 18 rebounds, and the New York Knicks cruised to a 109-91 victory over the cold-shooting Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Derrick Rose scored 14 points in 20 efficient minutes off the bench in his second game for the Knicks, who stopped a two-game skid.

Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Wizards, who lacked a reliable second option with NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal sitting out to rest for the first time this season. Washington had its second-lowest points total of the season.

The Knicks dominated inside, with a 58-42 advantage in points in the paint and a 65-46 edge in rebounding. Mitchell Robinson had 10 points and 14 rebounds, all in the first half before leaving in the second half with a fractured right hand.

The Wizards shot 38.2% overall and 9 of 34 (26.5%) from 3-point range against the league's best scoring defense.

Washington got within three points midway through the third quarter, but Randle responded with a 3-pointer and New York bridged the third and fourth quarters with a 14-0 run to put the game away.

Westbrook missed a layup to start the fourth quarter, paused under the basket and jogged to the other end as Immanuel Quickley took a pass by Rose and buried a 3-pointer. Rose followed that with a jumper to give the Knicks a 20-point lead.

TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES

The game was delayed for about nine minutes between the first and second quarters because of a malfunctioning video replay monitor at the scorers’ table. Westbrook entertained the nonexistent crowd by dancing in the tunnel during the break.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Quickley finished with 16 points. ... Frank Ntilikina missed his second straight game because of COVID-19 contact tracing. Coach Tom Thibodeau said Ntilikina continues to test negative. ... Faced Washington for the only time in the first half of the season.

Wizards: Coach Scott Brooks said Beal was not injured and Washington's upcoming schedule made Friday a good night to rest him. The Wizards close out February with nine games in 15 days, including a West Coast trip. ... With Beal out, Garrison Mathews got his first career start, made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points. Mathews, an undrafted, second-year player out of Lipscomb, came in as a career 40.2% 3-point shooter. He led the Wizards with 22 points in the only other game Beal missed this season, a 128-124 loss to Miami on Jan. 9. ... Ish Smith left at halftime with quad tightness.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Houston on Saturday night.

Wizards: Host Boston on Sunday.

___

