Nashville hosts division foe Detroit

Detroit Red Wings (3-10-2, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (6-8-0, seventh in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville faces Detroit in a matchup of Central Division teams.

The Predators have gone 6-8-0 against division opponents. Nashville averages 10.8 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Nhl. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The Red Wings are 3-10-2 against the rest of their division. Detroit is 30th in the Nhl with 26.9 shots per game and is averaging 1.9 goals.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with six goals and has 13 points. Roman Josi has five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with four goals and has 9 points. Anthony Mantha has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

Red Wings: 1-7-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .883 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Red Wings: Darren Helm: day to day (lower body), Luke Glendening: day to day (undisclosed).