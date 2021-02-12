Senators face the Jets on 4-game slide

Ottawa Senators (2-12-1, seventh in the North Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (8-4-1, fourth in the North Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa enters the matchup with Winnipeg after losing four games in a row.

The Jets have gone 8-4-1 against division opponents. Winnipeg ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Nikolaj Ehlers with nine.

The Senators are 2-12-1 against opponents in the North Division. Ottawa ranks 31st in the Nhl with 32.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.1 goals.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ehlers leads the Jets with nine goals, adding seven assists and totaling 16 points. Mark Scheifele has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Tim Stutzle leads the Senators with four goals and has 6 points. Thomas Chabot has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Senators: 1-9-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game with a .861 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Jansen Harkins: day to day (lower body).

Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (undisclosed).