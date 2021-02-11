Halos give Jon Jay minor league deal, spring training invite

Veteran outfielder Jon Jay has agreed to a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

The deal announced Thursday includes an invitation to major league spring training.

The well-traveled Jay is joining his seventh major league organization after spending last season in his second stint with Arizona, batting .160 over 18 games.

The 35-year-old center fielder also has played for the Padres, Cubs, Royals and White Sox since beginning his big league career from 2010-15 with the St. Louis Cardinals, winning a World Series ring in 2011.

The Angels will have a camp competition for a reserve outfielder role among Jay, Juan Lagares, Taylor Ward, Scott Schebler, Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh.