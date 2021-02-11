Minnesota faces Charlotte on 3-game skid

Minnesota Timberwolves (6-19, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (12-14, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota comes into the matchup with Charlotte as losers of three in a row.

The Hornets have gone 7-7 in home games. Charlotte ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up only 111.2 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Timberwolves are 2-11 on the road. Minnesota is fourth in the Western Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 3.6.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gordon Hayward leads the Hornets scoring 22.6 points per game, and is averaging 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists. LaMelo Ball is averaging 19 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Towns leads the Timberwolves averaging 21.2 points and is adding 12.0 rebounds. Jarred Vanderbilt is averaging 6.4 rebounds and 5.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 116.1 points, 42.9 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 47.9% shooting.

Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 108.6 points, 41.9 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points on 48.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: Devonte' Graham: out (groin).

Timberwolves: Jarrett Culver: out (left ankle), D'Angelo Russell: out (leg).