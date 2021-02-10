Sluggish UConn ovecomes early deficit to beat Seton Hall

Seton Hall coach Anthony Bozzella talks to an official during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 23 points and No. 2 UConn overcame an early 11-point deficit Wednesday night to beat Seton Hall 70-49.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies (15-1, 12-0 Big East), who were coming off Monday’s overtime win over top-ranked South Carolina.

Mya Jackson and former UConn player Andra Espinoza-Hunter each had 15 points for Seton Hall (9-4, 7-3), which had won its last five games and six of its last seven.

The Pirates led 21-10 early in the second quarter and held a 27-26 advantage at halftime, forcing 13 UConn turnovers over the first 20 minutes.

But the Huskies used a 12-0 third-quarter run to take a 47-37 lead and the Pirates couldn't get closer than six.

No. 7 BAYLOR 82, TEXAS TECH 50

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 28 points and 13 rebounds as Baylor won to extend its decade-long winning streak over Texas Tech to 24 games in a row.

Smith’s 22nd career double-double was her eighth in 10 games for the Big 12-leading Lady Bears (15-2, 10-1 Big 12).

There was a scary moment midway through the third quarter when Baylor guard DiDi Richards, who during preseason practice was left temporarily paralyzed after a freak spinal injury, fell hard to the floor and stayed down on her back for several minutes.

Richards eventually sat up and got to her feet, then with aid from two Baylor personnel walked to the locker room. Richards had leaped to try to make a block, and was in midair when making contact and fouling Vivian Gray. Richards returned to the bench midway through the fourth quarter.

Coach Kim Mulkey said after the game that Richards had concussion symptoms.

Gray finished with 12 points for Texas Tech (9-11, 4-10).

WISCONSIN 75, No. 12 OHIO STATE 70

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Imani Lewis scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Sara Stapleton added 13 points and 10 boards, and Wisconsin beat Ohio State.

Lewis topped her previous best of 23 points and secured her Big Ten-leading 10th double-double this season.

Wisconsin (5-13, 2-13 Big Ten) had been outscored by an average of 17.5 points per game in its first 14 conference games this season, including an 11-game losing streak. The Badgers had also lost 29 of the past 32 meetings in the series, including four straight in Madison.

Dorka Juhasz led Ohio State (12-3, 8-3) with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

No. 15 INDIANA 90, PENN STATE 65

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 25 points, Grace Berger secured her third triple-double of the season and Indiana beat Penn State.

Berger had 17 points, 11 rebounds, and her 10th assist came with 2:35 remaining in the fourth quarter on a pass to Holmes in the lane. Berger has the program’s only three triple-doubles, including one against Penn State in January.

Berger started Indiana’s 12-0 run to begin the third quarter to help build the first double-digit lead of the game at 51-40. The Hoosiers shot 57.1% in the quarter and held Penn State to 3-of-12 shooting to turn a 40-39 halftime deficit into a 65-51 lead.

Ali Patberg added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Aleksa Gulbe scored 15 for Indiana (12-4, 10-2 Big Ten Conference).

Niya Beverley scored 16 points for Penn State (8-8, 5-7). Maddie Burke added 13 points and Anna Camden 12.

No. 19 WEST VIRGINIA 69, KANSAS 61

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Kysre Gondrezick scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez and Kari Niblack added 17 apiece, and West Virginia beat Kansas for its 11th straight win.

West Virginia (16-2, 10-2 Big 12) led by 16 points early in the third quarter and had a 63-53 advantage with 2:11 remaining. Holly Kersgieter converted a four-point play as part of an 8-2 surge to pull the Jayhawks to 65-61 with 24 seconds left, but they didn’t get closer.

The Mountaineers’ win streak is their longest since 2018-19, when they won 13 consecutive contests.

Kersgieter had career highs with 25 points and four steals to lead Kansas (7-10, 3-8).

No. 22 DEPAUL 81, ST. JOHN'S 73

NEW YORK (AP) — Sonya Morris scored 21 points, Deja Church added 18 and No. 22 DePaul beat St. John’s 81-73 on Wednesday night, spoiling Leilani Correa’s third straight game with 30-plus points.

Lexi Held gave DePaul a 20-point lead midway through the third quarter, but St. John’s went on a 14-2 run to get within 64-56. Correa scored 11 of St. John’s 17 fourth-quarter points to make it 74-73 with 3:16 remaining, but the Red Storm would not score again. Morris scored the next five points and Dee Bekelja capped it with 40 seconds to go.

Held finished with 14 points, eight assists and six steals for DePaul (11-4, 8-2 Big East Conference).

Correa scored 33 points on 14-of-30 shooting for St. John’s (5-11, 2-9).