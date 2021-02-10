Los Angeles faces San Jose on 5-game skid

San Jose Sharks (5-5-1, seventh in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (3-6-3, eighth in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles is looking to end its five-game losing streak with a win against San Jose.

The Kings are 3-6-3 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has given up six power-play goals, killing 85.4% of opponent chances.

The Sharks are 5-5-1 against opponents in the West Division. San Jose has scored six power-play goals, converting on 15% of chances.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 12 assists and has 15 points this season. Dustin Brown has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Logan Couture leads the Sharks with six goals and has 10 points. Brent Burns has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Martin Frk: day to day (lower body).

Sharks: Maxim Letunov: out (health protocols).