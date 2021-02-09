Bobrovsky shines as Panthers edge Red Wings 2-1

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) watches the puck go wide as Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) closes in on the play during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol) AP

Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves and Patric Hornqvist was credited with the eventual winning goal when a teammate's shot bounced off his shoulder and into the net as the Florida Panthers beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Bobrovsky improved to 4-0-1 this season. Alex Wennberg also scored for the Panthers.

Hornqvist's winner and sixth goal of the season came on a power play when a shot by Aaron Ekblad deflected off his shoulder and over the head of Thomas Greiss at 8:04 of the second period, making the score 2-1. Hornqvist also had an assist.

Filip Zadina scored for the Red Wings.

Greiss stopped 20 shots in his eighth straight appearance.

The Panthers are 10-1-1 over their last 12 games against Detroit. The Red Wings have lost nine of 10.

Zadina put the Red Wings ahead 1-0 at the 3:31 mark of the first.

Dylan Larkin’s assist on Zadina’s goal, his first point in four games, gives him 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 22 games against the Panthers.

Huberdeau’s assist on the goal by Wennberg was his 450th NHL point.

BACK ON THE ICE

Red Wings F Anthony Mantha returned after being a healthy scratch Sunday.

Panthers F Ryan Lomberg played for the first time since opening night.

ATTENDANCE

The Panthers allow up to 5,000 fans. Attendance was 3.477.

UP NEXT

The Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

The Red Wings visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday.