The Florida Gators just landed a big nonconference football opponent. Here’s who it is
The Florida Gators have only played Notre Dame one time in football. It was in the neutral site 1992 Sugar Bowl when the Irish beat the Gators 39-28.
Now the programs have announced a historic future home-and-home series scheduled for the 2031 and 2032 seasons.
The Gators are slated to play at Notre Dame on Nov. 15, 2031, at Notre Dame and face the Irish in the Swamp on Sept. 11, 2032.
The addition of Notre Dame for the 2031 season means the Gators’ nonconference schedule will also see them play at Texas and face Arizona State and Florida State at home.
That means multiple Power 5 opponents in the nonconference portion of their schedule that season. And starting with the 2022 season, UF plays at least two Power 5 nonconference foes each season.
Here’s the Gators upcoming Power 5 nonconference schedule:
2022 - vs. Utah, at FSU
2023 - at Utah, vs. FSU
2024 - vs. Miami, at FSU
2025 - at Miami, vs. FSU
2026 - at NC State, vs. Cal, at FSU
2027 - at Cal, vs. FSU
2028 - vs. Colorado, at Arizona State, at FSU
2029 - at Colorado, vs. FSU
2030 - vs. Texas, at FSU
2031 - at Texas, vs. Arizona State, at Notre Dame, vs. FSU
2032 - vs. Notre Dame, vs. NC State, at FSU
