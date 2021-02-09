ETSU looks to extend streak vs The Citadel

East Tennessee State (11-7, 7-3) vs. The Citadel (10-7, 3-7)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over The Citadel. East Tennessee State has won by an average of 19 points in its last five wins over the Bulldogs. The Citadel's last win in the series came on Feb. 20, 2018, an 84-82 win.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Hayden Brown, Kaiden Rice, Tyler Moffe and Fletcher Abee have collectively accounted for 67 percent of The Citadel's scoring this season. For East Tennessee State, Ledarrius Brewer, Damari Monsanto, David Sloan and Silas Adheke have combined to account for 63 percent of all East Tennessee State scoring, including 73 percent of the team's points over its last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Buccaneers have scored 86.6 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 60.8 per game they put up in non-conference play.LOVE FOR LEDARRIUS: L. Brewer has connected on 37.6 percent of the 101 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 28 over the last five games. He's also converted 68.1 percent of his free throws this season.

STEALING VICTORIES: East Tennessee State is 6-0 when it records 10 or more steals and 5-7 when falling short of that mark. The Citadel is 7-0 when it logs at least six steals and 3-7 this year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: The Citadel is ranked sixth in Division I with an average of 85 points per game.

