Detroit faces Florida for division matchup

Detroit Red Wings (3-8-2, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (6-1-2, third in the Central Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Detroit in a matchup of Central Division teams.

Florida finished 35-26-8 overall and 11-8-2 in division games a season ago. The Panthers averaged 3.3 goals and 5.7 assists per game last season.

Detroit finished 9-13-1 in division action and 5-26-3 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Red Wings scored 142 total goals last season averaging 2.0 per game.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.