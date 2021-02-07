ACU looks to extend streak vs Texas A&M-CC

Abilene Christian (15-3, 7-1) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3-12, 0-6)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian looks for its fifth straight conference win against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Abilene Christian's last Southland loss came against the Sam Houston Bearkats 64-57 on Jan. 20. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has dropped its last seven games against conference opponents dating back to last season.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Jalen White, Myles Smith, Perry Francois and Nolan Bertain have collectively accounted for 61 percent of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's scoring this season. For Abilene Christian, Kolton Kohl, Joe Pleasant, Coryon Mason and Reggie Miller have collectively accounted for 47 percent of all Abilene Christian scoring, including 61 percent of the team's points over its last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Islanders have scored 63.7 points per game against Southland opponents thus far, an improvement from the 57.2 per game they put up in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JALEN: In 15 appearances this season, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's White has shot 43.8 percent.

STREAK STATS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 66 points while giving up 72.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Islanders. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has 41 assists on 74 field goals (55.4 percent) across its past three games while Abilene Christian has assists on 49 of 81 field goals (60.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has allowed only 58.8 points per game to opponents, which is the fifth-lowest figure in the country. The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi offense has averaged just 63.1 points through 15 games (ranked 300th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25