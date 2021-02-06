Sports

Davis, Johnson carry Detroit Mercy past Purdue Fort Wayne

The Associated Press

DETROIT

BODY:

Antoine Davis had 26 points and Matt Johnson 24 as Detroit Mercy defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 83-56 on Saturday.

Bul Kuol and Marquell Fraser each scored 10 points for Detroit Mercy (8-8, 7-5 Horizon League), which earned its fifth straight win.

Deonte Billups and Jarred Godfrey scored 13 points apiece for the Mastodons (6-11, 5-11), who have lost six in a row. Jalon Pipkins had 12 points.

The Titans also defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 82-72 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Williams lifts UT Martin past Tennessee Tech 66-64

February 06, 2021 7:58 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service