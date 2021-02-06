Valpo faces tough test vs No. 25 Drake

No. 25 Drake (18-0, 9-0) vs. Valparaiso (6-12, 3-6)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Drake presents a tough challenge for Valparaiso. Valparaiso has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Drake remains unbeaten against MVC opponents this season.

SUPER SENIORS: Drake has benefited heavily from its seniors. Shanquan Hemphill, Roman Penn, Tremell Murphy and Darnell Brodie have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team's scoring this year and 68 percent of all Bulldogs points over the team's last five games.DOMINANT DONOVAN: Donovan Clay has connected on 20.3 percent of the 59 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 65.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Valparaiso is 0-9 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 6-3 when it scores at least 69.

BEHIND THE ARC: Drake's D.J. Wilkins has attempted 95 3-pointers and connected on 45.3 percent of them, and is 5 for 20 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Drake defense has allowed only 62.6 points per game to opponents, which is the 22nd-best mark in the country. The Valparaiso offense has put up just 67.5 points through 18 games (ranked 243rd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25