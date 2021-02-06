Loyola-Chicago looks for home win vs Evansville

Evansville (8-9, 6-5) vs. Loyola of Chicago (16-3, 11-1)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago looks for its sixth straight win over Evansville at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The last victory for the Purple Aces at Loyola of Chicago was a 74-73 win on Feb. 14, 2016.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Cameron Krutwig has averaged 15.4 points and 6.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Ramblers. Lucas Williamson is also a top contributor, accounting for 8.2 points and four rebounds per game. The Purple Aces have been led by Shamar Givance, who is averaging 12.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and four assists.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Ramblers have given up only 53.8 points per game to MVC opponents so far, an improvement from the 63.6 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Krutwig has had his hand in 46 percent of all Loyola of Chicago field goals over the last three games. Krutwig has 23 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Loyola of Chicago is a perfect 16-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Ramblers are 0-3 when opponents score more than 66 points.

TWO STREAKS: Evansville has dropped its last three road games, scoring 56.7 points and allowing 74.3 points during those contests. Loyola of Chicago is on a nine-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 79.7 points while giving up 52.9.

DID YOU KNOW: The Loyola of Chicago defense has allowed only 56.2 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Ramblers first among Division I teams. The Evansville offense has averaged 64 points through 17 games (ranked 283rd, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25