Varane double leads Madrid comeback win at last-place Huesca

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, center, runs with the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Huesca and Real Madrid at El Alcoraz stadium in Huesca, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) AP

Defender Raphael Varane spared Real Madrid some blushes as his second-half goals helped the defending champions come from behind to win at last-placed Huesca 2-1 in the Spanish league on Saturday.

The victory moved Madrid back into second place in the standings, closer to league leader Atlético Madrid, which visits struggling Celta Vigo on Monday. Madrid trails Atlético by seven points and is three points in front of third-placed Barcelona, which is at Real Betis on Sunday.

“We showed great character rallying for the win,” Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said.

Among Madrid's recent setbacks were a loss to Athletic Bilbao in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup and embarrassing elimination by third-division club Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey round of 32.

“It was a very important victory, we needed to change our dynamic and regain confidence,” Varane said. “When things get tough we see the character of this team.”

Another setback was on the cards when Huesca scored from Javi Galán’s shot into the top corner following a 48th-minute counterattack. The hosts twice hit the woodwork while leading but Madrid equalized with a close-range header by Varane in the 55th after Karim Benzema's free kick struck the crossbar.

“It was a shame that they equalized quickly with Varane’s goal after a great free kick taken by Benzema,” Huesca goalkeeper Álvaro Fernández said.

Varane, who hadn't scored in more than a year, added his second from close range in the 84th after a header by Casemiro.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made some key saves to secure the win for Madrid, whose injury list was added to by Álvaro Odriozola in the second half because of an apparent muscle problem.

Earlier, veteran striker Roberto Soldado scored in second-half injury time for Granada to draw at Levante 2-2.

