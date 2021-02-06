Flowers, S. Alabama host CCU

Coastal Carolina (12-5, 6-4) vs. South Alabama (10-8, 4-5)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as DeVante' Jones and Coastal Carolina will take on Michael Flowers and South Alabama. The junior Jones has scored 26 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 19 over his last five games. Flowers, a senior, is averaging 25.6 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: South Alabama's Flowers, Kayo Goncalves and John Pettway have collectively scored 54 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 56 percent of all Jaguars scoring over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Jaguars have given up just 69.6 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 80.2 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.

KEY FACILITATOR: Flowers has been directly responsible for 52 percent of all South Alabama field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 43 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Chanticleers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Jaguars. South Alabama has an assist on 26 of 67 field goals (38.8 percent) across its past three outings while Coastal Carolina has assists on 30 of 73 field goals (41.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.7 percent. The Chanticleers have averaged 14 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25