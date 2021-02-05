Patton scores 21 to carry Cleveland St. past Oakland 80-72

Read Next

Super Bowl With a Smirk returns with the last of five daily columns needling of the self-important NFL and the gravitas of its big game. Flying under the banner, “Make Fun, Not War,” Smirk is an annual Super Bowl Week feature in the Miami Herald years we remember to do it.

The 10th annual NFL Honors awards show will go on virtually in Tampa on Saturday, pre-recorded and airing at 9 p.m. on CBS. Since Steve Harvey is hosting, Smirk is obliged to hope that when meaning to say Aaron Rodgers’ name, Steve does not inadvertently announce that the MVP winner is Miss Colombia.