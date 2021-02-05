Utah State looks to extend streak vs Fresno State

Utah State (14-5, 11-2) vs. Fresno State (7-7, 5-7)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Fresno State. Utah State has won by an average of 12 points in its last five wins over the Bulldogs. Fresno State's last win in the series came on Jan. 9, 2019, a 78-77 win.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Fresno State's Orlando Robinson has averaged 15 points and 9.6 rebounds while Deon Stroud has put up 12.5 points. For the Aggies, Neemias Queta has averaged 12.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks while Justin Bean has put up 10.2 points and 7.3 rebounds.FIELD GOALS FOR NEEMIAS: Across 19 appearances this season, Utah State's Queta has shot 57.1 percent.

SLIPPING AT 69: Fresno State is 0-7 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 7-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Utah State's Brock Miller has attempted 102 3-pointers and connected on 43.1 percent of them, and is 15 for 28 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Utah State defense has allowed only 61.3 points per game to opponents, which is the 11th-lowest figure in the country. The Fresno State offense has averaged just 67.6 points through 14 games (ranked 241st among Division I teams).

