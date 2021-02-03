Etienne scores 22 to lead Wichita State past Tulane 75-67

Read Next

Super Bowl With a Smirk is back with the third of five daily columns needling the self-important NFL and the gravitas of its big game. Flying under the banner, “Make Fun, Not War,” Smirk is an annual Super Bowl Week feature in the Miami Herald years we remember to do it.

How excited would you be to watch Sunday’s Chiefs-Bucs Super Bowl if you knew who won and how because you had already seen the game? What about the halftime show? Would you sit through it again if you’d already watched it on YouTube?